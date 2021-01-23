Memorial services for Preston Wayne “Big Daddy” Barlow, 72, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Harborlight Church with Pastor D.R. McNaughton officiating. COVID-19 guidelines and regulations including masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Barlow was born March 4, 1948 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Eloise (Whittlesey) and Preston Barlow, and died Friday, January 22, 2021 in a local hospital.
Big Daddy was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Temple Association. Big Daddy was a people person, a gifted storyteller and accomplished conversationalist. He was the kind of man that people enjoyed sitting around a fire listening to him telling stories and tales. Those who knew him know a character that can never be replaced and will always be remembered. Big Daddy was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed watching sports. Most of all he loved God, his family, and his church, Harborlight Church.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Dorothy (Burkhalter) Barlow of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Codie Barlow and Matthew Penick of San Leon and Tina and Dwayne Turner of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Rachelle Nevills of Lufkin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael Landry, Robert and Kirsten Landry, Brax Turner, Macy Turner, Kagen Nevills, Magen Nevills, Austin Ellison, Haylie Watson, Kayleigh Watson, Brian Watson, Kenzie Barlow, Declan Barlow, Matthew Penick, Peyton Penick, Asher Ellison, Parker Ellison, and Kase Landry; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Barlow-Landry; and brother, Paul Murphy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harborlight Church, 109 Jones Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or the Lufkin VFW Post 1836, P.O. Box 393, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
