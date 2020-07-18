Faye Wagnone Burk
Graveside services for Faye Wagnone Burk, 73, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton, with Rev. Jerry Young officiating.
Mrs. Burk was born April 11, 1947 in Groveton, Texas, the daughter of the late Jewell (Oliver) and Chester Wagnone. She passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Burk was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, as well as a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Burk of Diboll; daughter, Naomi Leigh Stewart and husband Daryl of Broaddus; son, Richard Glen Burk and wife April of San Augustine; sister, Helen Waters of Godley, Texas; brother, Jerry Wagnone of Diboll; grandchildren, William Tayler Stewart, Hannah Danielle Stewart, Felicia Marie Stewart, Colby Evans, and an expected grandchild, Peyton Burk; great-grandchildren, Gunner Rebbe and Brantley Beau Stewart; and numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
