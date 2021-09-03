G. Wayne Foster
Graveside services for G. Wayne Foster, 86, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Tanner Cemetery in Burkeville with Gary Clos officiating.
Mr. Foster was born January 4, 1935 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Mary Evelyn (Dawson) and Granville W. Foster, and died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his residence after losing his battle to Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP).
Mr. Foster retired from International Paper Woodville District as a Land Manager in the Forestry Division. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and managing the forests of East Texas. Later in life he became passionate about being a clocksmith. Mr. Foster was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sandy Foster of Hudson; son, Gregg Foster and wife Rae of Forest; daughters, Alisa Foster of Hudson, Angela Weeks and husband Joe of Moscow; grandchildren, Katye Lusk and husband Josh of Huntsville, Will Foster of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Reese and Audrey Lusk of Huntsville; brother, George Foster of Hammond, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Foster, Will Foster, Josh Lusk, Joe Weeks, Guy Anthony, and Gary Stephenson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Waring and the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family would like to express special thanks to his caregiver, Sally Holman, and Russell Barney, RN.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
