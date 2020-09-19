Paulette Forbes

Paulette Forbes, 76, of Lufkin, died Sept. 17, 2020. She was born April 9, 1944. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.

Craig ‘Hub’ Johniken

Memorial services for Craig “Hub” Johniken, 61, of Lufkin, will be Sept. 26, 2020, at St Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Mr. Johniken was born Dec. 20, 1958, in Lufkin and died Sept. 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors

Elizabeth I. Rains

Elizabeth I. Rains, 80, of Nacogdoches, died Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1940. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.