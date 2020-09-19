Paulette Forbes
Paulette Forbes, 76, of Lufkin, died Sept. 17, 2020. She was born April 9, 1944. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Craig ‘Hub’ Johniken
Memorial services for Craig “Hub” Johniken, 61, of Lufkin, will be Sept. 26, 2020, at St Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Mr. Johniken was born Dec. 20, 1958, in Lufkin and died Sept. 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors
Elizabeth I. Rains
Elizabeth I. Rains, 80, of Nacogdoches, died Sept. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1940. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
