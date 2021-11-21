Death notices Nov 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susie SkillernGraveside services for Susie Skillern, 99, of Mesquite, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Pine Flat Community.Mrs. Skillern was born Dec. 25, 1921, and died Nov. 15, 2021, at a Mesquite nursing home.Due to COVID-19, masks are required during visitation and services.Hicks Mortuary, Center, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLPD: Man flown to hospital after being shot at Lufkin hotel; suspect in separate incident in custody after barricading himself in woman's attic with long gunDiboll man dies after falling in cell at Nacogdoches County JailCity to attempt to recover incentives given to SterlingBody of missing Etoile woman found in SUV in creekPolice file charges against two men in two separate shooting incidentsConflicting information: Child care administrator says students will attend charter school, while others say plans involve Diboll ISD and would strain district’s resourcesOne dead, another in serious condition after two separate shooting incidents in NacogdochesSettlement in lawsuit filed by man against three deputies still under debateResidents of Pinewood Park Apartments discuss violence, possible solutions with Lufkin United Against ViolenceLufkin to consider supporting Woodland Heights Enterprise Zone bid Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
