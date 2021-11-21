Susie Skillern

Graveside services for Susie Skillern, 99, of Mesquite, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Pine Flat Community.

Mrs. Skillern was born Dec. 25, 1921, and died Nov. 15, 2021, at a Mesquite nursing home.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required during visitation and services.

Hicks Mortuary, Center, directors.