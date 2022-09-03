Graveside services for Joe Paul Rogers, 58, of Huntington, will be held Monday, September 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington with Bro. Bobby Russell officiating.
Mr. Rogers was born January 18, 1964, in Polk County, Texas, to the late Joe C. Rogers and Patsy Ruth (Thomasson) Rogers, and died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Timpson, Texas.
Joe enjoyed working on cars and loved to collect all sorts of things and spending time with family and friends. He was a man with a big heart and was often found helping others. Joe graduated from Huntington High School, Class of 1982.
He is survived by his wife, Juanene “Sissy” Oates Rogers of Huntington, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Ollie Mae and James Barrett of Gary, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Laurie Rogers of Waco, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Richard Barrett of Timpson, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Della and Eric Conner of Waco, TX; step-daughter, Maranda Taylor; step-son, Marc Musselwhite; nephew, Waylon Barrett; nephew, Jared Barrett; niece, Amanda Hollis; nephew, Joseph Rogers; nephew, Daniel Rogers; niece, Brittany Hall; niece, LaTasha Horning; niece, Macy Ryberg; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Verl Dubose, Wayne Morgan, Rusty Pittman, Richard Thomas, Wayne Price, Leonard Crain, and John Repp.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Bao Bui, Verl Dubose, Kevin and Sheryl Tillar, Deb Nealy, and Kelly Maxwell for their special care.
