Vernon “Paw Paw” “Grumbles” Cecil Pritchard
Funeral services for Vernon “Paw Paw” “Grumbles” Cecil Pritchard, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gary Forrest officiating. A private entombment will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at a later time.
Mr. Pritchard was born September 25, 1939 in El Dorado, Arkansas, the son of the late Vernon Monroe Pritchard and Alma (Reddin) Pritchard, and died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Pritchard graduated from North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana and began his career in the oilfield. He was married to his wife, Johnnie Pritchard for 56 years. Mr. Pritchard retired from a major oil production company and finished out his career consulting in the oil field for several years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and marksman. Mr. Pritchard enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He looked forward to family gatherings and hunting trips. Mr. Pritchard was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and was a Freemason.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Johnnie Pritchard; son Mike Pritchard and wife Michelle of Denver, CO; daughter, Kimberlie Largent and husband Kervin of Lufkin; daughter, Claudia Guth of Houston; grandchildren, Brandi Higginbotham-Looney and husband Shane, Lauren Pritchard, Brian Pritchard, Crystal Coker, and Carmen Lingenfelter; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Mr. Pritchard was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon M. and Alma Pritchard.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
