Memorial services for Alma Claudene Stone, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Dunn Chapel Church of Christ.
Mrs. Stone was born October 23, 1934 in Apple Springs, Texas, the daughter of the late Nora (Brooks) and Clifford Benge. She passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Stone was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and her church, Dunn Chapel Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing “42” and bingo. Mrs. Stone served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Mike Brown; sons and daughters-in-law, Clifford Ray and Kim Stone and Charles Patrick and Christy Stone; grandchildren, Candis, Cindi, Clinton, Merijah, Melissa, Michael, Lance, Chris, James and Caylen; a number of great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Wanda Benge and Jerry and Mary Benge; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Herbert Stone; daughter, Marion Harris; significant other, Horace Conger; and numerous brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Stone’s memory may be made to Dunn Chapel Church of Christ, 1212 Bethlehem Road, Lufkin, TX 75904; or New Church Cemetery, P. O. Box 42, Apple Springs, TX 75926.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.