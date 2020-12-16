Linda Stansel Oliver
Linda Stansel Oliver passed away peacefully at home Monday, December 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Services will be officiated by her brother, Harold Stansel, Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with interment in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Linda was born October 16, 1949 in Lufkin as the third child to Eugene and Mae (Wideman) Stansel. She attended Herty Elementary and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1968. After graduation, Linda worked as a realtor in Dallas and Houston for many years before moving back to Lufkin when she married the love of her life, Gandy Oliver, April 4, 1987. She worked for LDS and later for Consolidated Communications. She was a top producer and won numerous awards before retiring in 2014.
Linda was baptized at Herty Baptist Church and was a current member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church. She was active in the community and was a member of the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of Leadership Lufkin.
Throughout her life, Linda was always the life of the party and made others laugh. She particularly enjoyed cruising, shopping, Mardi Gras and making new friends. She looked forward to family gatherings for the various holidays.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Dr. Fred Thornberry, Edward Vaughn, and Bob Young.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gandy of Lufkin; three sisters, Dr. Nancy Thornberry of College Station, Joan Vaughn of Nacogdoches, and Elaine Young of Lufkin; brother, Harold Stansel and wife Kathy of Pollok; two stepchildren, Monica and Wesley Oliver; as well as nieces, Molly Whisenant, Michelle Bunch, Susan Cavanaugh, and nephews, Eric and Craig Young.
Linda’s family would like to extend special thanks to Margaret Bates, Cynthia Armstrong, and Hospice in the Pines for their incredible love and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.