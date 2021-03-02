Marshall Neal Denman
Graveside services for Marshall Neal Denman, 92, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Huntington Cemetery. Mr. Denman was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Huntington and died Feb. 27, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Wanda Maiden
Services for Wanda Maiden, 67, of Lufkin are pending with All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. She was born April 12, 1953, and died Feb. 27, 2021.
Daniel Trevino
Services for Daniel Trevino, 60, of Houston, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. He was born April 25, 1960, and died Feb. 25, 2021.
Jackie Tucker
Services for Jackie Tucker, 73, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. He was born Nov. 29, 1948, and died Feb. 27, 2021.
