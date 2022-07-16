Memorial services for Alfred Brown, 91, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Inurnment services will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Brown was born on October 25, 1930, in Cherokee County, Texas, to Elmer Brown and Edna Brown Gresham, and died Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Lufkin.
Alfred served in the army for 2 years and was stationed in Alaska. Although he served a short time, he was proud of serving his country. After serving his time and returning home he married Jimmie Allen and they settled in the community of Allentown.
Alfred was known as Al or Paps to many. He was a hard worker and did so many different things throughout his lifetime. Just to list a few, he owned several service stations in Lufkin, was a salesman for Mack Trucks, and was a truck driver for many years. He was a great mechanic and could fix anything he was a jack of all trades. He continued to fill his days with work for the rest of his years.
He was a loving father and a devoted Paps to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved dancing and making new friends and he spent many weekends doing just this. His love for hunting, fishing and anything outdoors allowed him to create amazing memories with everyone he met. Whether it was family, a friend, or a complete stranger, the “tales” of travels will be shared by many for years to come.
His ambition in life was not for things of expensive value, it was love for family and friends and collecting numerous odds and ends. If you have ever been to his house, you know the extent of the “treasures” he had bought, been given, or picked up off the side of the road. He was known for handing out $2 bills, especially to kids. He had love for everyone and always greeted you with a smile, a handshake, and most likely a joke or had something witty to say. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone at any time.
He is survived by his son, Danny Brown of Beckville, TX, daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Richard Cook of Lufkin, TX, daughter, Jan Phillips of Tatum, TX; grandchildren, Kerri, Kyndal, Kylie, Dalton, Christopher, Hannah, Casey, and Clark; great grandchildren, Peyton, Baylor, Jace, Karter, Levi, Hayle, Cadyn, Chase, Dylan, Ram, Alec, Kali, and Libby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Opal and Laverne; and his brother, Billy.
