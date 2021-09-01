Ruth I Eikhoff
July 8, 1920 – August 26, 2021
Ruth I. Eikhoff, 101, of Lufkin, Texas, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Ruth was born July 8, 1920 in Pocahontas, Iowa, to the late Henry and Anna Richardson. She married Arthur Eikhoff on February 1, 1946 in Detroit, MI. They lived in Brighton, Michigan, until Art retired in 1972, then split their time between Michigan and Arizona until the mid-1980’s when they settled in Lufkin, Texas, near their son Larry.
Ruth graduated in 1942 from Iowa State University located at Ames, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Science – Home Economics degree. She was a 50-year member and life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, most recently with Lufkin Chapter #382, O.E.S.
She is survived by one child, Luanne Eikhoff; two grandsons, Jared Eikhoff and Phillip Eikhoff; and 7 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur; her two sons, Larry Eikhoff and Donald Eikhoff; and her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Clark and Edna Richardson and Dell and Muriel Richardson.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
