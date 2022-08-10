Mary F. “Sissy” Howell
Graveside services for Mary F. “Sissy” Howell, 68, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Ryan Chapel Cemetery with Brother D.R. McNaughton and Brother Kenneth Mayo officiating.
Ms. Howell was born July 27, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to Jessie Faye (Dykes) and Wesley Mack “Red” Howell, and died Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Houston.
Ms. Howell resided in Angelina County most of her life. She was the Circulation Manager at T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll for over 20 years and was herself an avid reader. She enjoyed crocheting and loved animals, John Wayne movies, and flip flops. Although she never had children of her own, Ms. Howell considered her nieces and nephews her children. Despite her illness she never lost her sense of humor. Ms. Howell was a Christian.
Survivors include her mother, Jessie Howell of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Bennett and Dwayne Eden of Lufkin; nephews, nieces and their spouses, Virgil Ray, Jr. and Laura Reynolds, Rhiannon and David Lackey, Wesley Adam Reynolds and Norma Steptoe, Robert Reynolds, and Valarie Wilcox and Rogelio Prieto, all of Lufkin; and great-nieces and nephews, Samantha Reynolds and Scheulr Shadbolt, Angel Sunday, Ireland Reynolds, Nikki Reynolds, all of Lufkin, and Riley Mack Reynolds of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Mack “Red” Howell; sister, Lyndel Bosquez; grandparents, Wesley and Mary Howell and Russell and Alberta Dykes; best friend, Rita McCollum Cambiano; and her beloved dog, Snickers.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and nieces.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
