Funeral services for Kenneth Edward Wagner, 94, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Kyle Campbell and Jim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Wagner was born on July 15, 1928, in Seattle, Washington, to the late Erby Edward Wagner and Mildred (Whitney) Wagner, the second son in a family of five sons, and passed away on October 13, 2022, in a Nacogdoches hospital.
His father was employed by the United States Forestry Service in Seattle, which in 1934 transferred him to a new job in Houston, Texas. As a result, Mr. Wagner spent the remainder of his childhood in Houston and graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston in 1946. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces, which became the United States Air Force during his enlistment, and was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. After he was discharged in 1949, he continued his education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1954.
After completing his degree, he worked for various companies throughout the United States. He eventually ended up moving to Lufkin, where his parents had previously relocated. In the early 1970’s, he worked for Lufkin Typewriter Company and traveled to different schools in the area. During this time, he met his future wife, Sandra Adams, a business education teacher. They were married on July 15, 1972. That same year, he began working at Angelina College as an electronics instructor, a position he continued with until he retired from Angelina College in 2005. During his retirement, he kept active by working out at Livewell Athletic Club and completing a daily Sudoku puzzle, until he was physically unable to do either.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Adams) Wagner of Lufkin; son, Richard Wagner of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tabitha Wagner of Hayden, Alabama; granddaughter Abigail Wagner of Hayden, Alabama; grandson Gabriel Wagner of Hayden, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patsy Wagner of Nederland, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Shirley Wagner of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law Sandra Wagner of Plano, Texas; numerous nephews and nieces; many former students that he taught at Angelina College, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Wagner; and brother, Keith Wagner.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Honorary pallbearers will include all relatives and friends.
A special thanks goes to the staff at Magnolia Court Assisted Living & Memory Care, who cared for him the last few months. He loved to socialize and enjoyed being with people, so he enjoyed being there with the people who cared for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.