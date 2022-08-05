Memorial services with military honors for Douglas M. Douglas, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Douglas Scott Douglas, officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Douglas was born May 3, 1942 in Midway, Kentucky to the late Lucille (Lane) and John Henry Douglas, and died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Douglas was a Physician’s Assistant in the U.S. Army, retiring as Chief Warrant Officer following 20 years of service. He was then a Physician’s Assistant for TDCJ in Gatesville, University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Burke Center and Rusk State School for the next 30 years. While serving in the Army he met his wife Marjorie, who was a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps. Mr. Douglas was a devoted family man and a great teacher of life lessons. He was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and John Carstens of Dickinson; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas Scott Douglas of Lexington, Kentucky, Michael and Jennifer Douglas of Arlington, and Brandon Craig and Susan Douglas of Simpsonville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Sarah Douglas, Candace Sonoski, Alyssa Douglas, Bethany Thomas, and Courtney Bunch; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Adams of Frankfort, Kentucky and Janie of Kentucky; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Leona Douglas June 26, 2022; brother, Phillip Douglas; and sisters, Wanda Lancaster and Linda McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the Deep East Texas Nurse Honor Guard; email detnursehonorguard@gmail.com for address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.