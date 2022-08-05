Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Memorial services with military honors for Douglas M. Douglas, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Douglas Scott Douglas, officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mr. Douglas was born May 3, 1942 in Midway, Kentucky to the late Lucille (Lane) and John Henry Douglas, and died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence.