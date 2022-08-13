Will Rogers Medlin, age 91, formerly of Lufkin Texas, was born on February 5th, 1931 in Breckinridge, Texas. The son of the late Oscar Royal Medlin and Linda Torrence Medlin of Karnack, Texas. He left this world to enter his eternal reward at his current residence of Willis, Texas on July 27th, 2022.
Will was a member of the Texas A&M Core, spurring him to join the United States Navy. He served from 1950-1954, aiding in the Korean War. After the military, he attended UNT (formerly North Texas State) seeking education in business administration. He began his career as an insurance claim adjuster with Trans America. Moving to Lufkin in 1973, he continued his career as a claims adjuster with Davis Insurance Agency Inc. Davis Insurance Agency was a close-knit, family-owned business born and bred in Lufkin. Will and the family developed a deep connection that led to a thriving business partnership. Through incredible drive and work ethic, Will and Ira Davis built the business Angelina Claims Service, a subsidiary of Davis Insurance Agency Inc, handling a variety of claims throughout the East Texas area. Will is known by the family as one of Davis Insurance’s biggest assets. After countless years of serving his community, Will retired from claims service in 2015.
Will was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Medlin Griffin, and brothers Burke and Oscar R Medlin. He is survived by brother Jack T Medlin, daughter and son-in-law Tammy & Ronnie Schneider, son-in-law Fred Griffin, 5 grandchildren — Tate Schneider, Will Griffin, Taylor & Garrett Nelson, Tyler & Kiersten Schneider, David Griffin, and great-grandson Tripp Nelson.
Will had an undeniable love and passion for the game of golf. He was a proud member of the Men’s Golf Association and spent his younger days enjoying the Crown Colony Golf Course alongside friends and family. He traveled all across the country pursuing the most highly acclaimed golf courses. His love of golf drove him to become the “bionic man”, replacing knees, hips, and anything he could to keep playing. Will was not only a respected player but also a great mentor to his grandchildren, building a lifelong bond with them on the course. Even after his golfing days ended, he remained an avid fan, intimately watching every tournament from the comfort of his home. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Will. He loved spending his afternoons bird watching and caring for his “critters”. He had an uncanny ability to tell stories, and those memories he created will forever live on in those around him. Regardless of his situation, he always maintained a contagious sense of humor that brought positivity and life to every room he walked in. A truly kind and loving person, as well as a friend to all. Will exemplified what it means to be a selfless person, always striving to help anyone in any way he could.
In lieu of flowers, Will’s family asks that you consider a donation to the Mount Carmel Cemetery PO Box 9, Wolf City, Texas 75496 (903-268-1948). Please join us on Saturday, August 27th from 3-5 PM at Crown Colony Country Club to celebrate his life.
