Will Rogers Medlin, age 91, formerly of Lufkin Texas, was born on February 5th, 1931 in Breckinridge, Texas. The son of the late Oscar Royal Medlin and Linda Torrence Medlin of Karnack, Texas. He left this world to enter his eternal reward at his current residence of Willis, Texas on July 27th, 2022.

Will was a member of the Texas A&M Core, spurring him to join the United States Navy. He served from 1950-1954, aiding in the Korean War. After the military, he attended UNT (formerly North Texas State) seeking education in business administration. He began his career as an insurance claim adjuster with Trans America. Moving to Lufkin in 1973, he continued his career as a claims adjuster with Davis Insurance Agency Inc. Davis Insurance Agency was a close-knit, family-owned business born and bred in Lufkin. Will and the family developed a deep connection that led to a thriving business partnership. Through incredible drive and work ethic, Will and Ira Davis built the business Angelina Claims Service, a subsidiary of Davis Insurance Agency Inc, handling a variety of claims throughout the East Texas area. Will is known by the family as one of Davis Insurance’s biggest assets. After countless years of serving his community, Will retired from claims service in 2015.