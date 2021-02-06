Michael Weldon Davis
Michael Weldon Davis passed away peacefully at his home near Canas Dulces, Costa Rica on January 24, 2021 at age 81. Michael graduated from Lufkin High School in 1958 and then from Texas Tech in 1962 with a degree in architecture. His largest project was Children’s Hospital in Seattle, Washington, although he most enjoyed his personal one-of-a-kind projects: a contemporary home on Mercer Island, Washington that blended into the Northwest rainforest; a 38-foot live-aboard sailboat redesigned to include a micro-woodworking shop and fitted with custom wood trim throughout; and an open-air, solar powered retirement home in a sustainable living community in Costa Rica. Michael had a sense of adventure and love of the outdoors throughout his life. This began early in life when he who took trips in the 1950s with his Lufkin Explorer Scout troop to canoe in Canada and to hike in the Smoky Mountains. He later served as a Boy Scout leader and took a Houston troop scuba diving in Isla Mujeres in the 1960s before it was a tourist mecca. Later journeys included hiking, fishing, and hunting in the Cascade Mountains, as well as sailing to Hawaii and in the South Pacific for two years. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Helen “Polly” Davis of Lufkin. He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Charlene Butler, of Costa Rica; sister Carolyn Davis of Lufkin; daughter Stacy Bannister (Michael), son Stephen Davis (Robyn) all of Alabama; six grandchildren, Nicolette Jeffreys Baxter (Gray), Karley Jeffreys Bradford (Jake), Mallory Jeffreys, Shea Davis Keller (Collin), Matthew Davis, and Jacob Davis all of Alabama; three great-grandchildren; and nephews and niece Tom Reynolds (and son) of New York, Beverly Reynolds-Russell (and children), Bill Reynolds, and John Reynolds (and wife), all of Lufkin. Those wishing to donate in memory of Michael may mail a check to Troop 136, c/o S. Shockley, 649 Loving Rd, Lufkin, TX 75901 or give online at https://troop-136.square.site where a link in his name can be found.
