Funeral services for Juan Manuel Reyes, 74, of Lufkin will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Jesus Reyes officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Juan Manuel Reyes was born December 6, 1946 in Weslaco, Texas and went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Juan had resided in Lufkin since 1970. He retired from Lufkin Industries following 20 years employment. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Juan never met a stranger. He loved to talk with people and make them laugh. He was very generous and would give away anything he had. Among his favorite collections were Hot Wheels and Dallas Cowboys. He will be sorely missed.
Juan is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ann Phifer Reyes; daughters, Lupita Reyes, Marcelina Reyes, Patricia and husband Danny Powell; sons, Juan Reyes, Jr. and wife Carla, and Matthew Reyes; stepsons, Russell Moore and Paul Moore; sisters, Duana Saenz and Lupita Magana; brother, Joe Reyes; five grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and other family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carlota Reyes; sister, Janie Totten; and brother, Arturo Reyes.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
