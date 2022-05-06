Dale Evelyn Harrison Grantham
Funeral services for Dale Evelyn Harrison Grantham, 83, of Jermyn, Texas will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother C.G. “Buster” Grigg officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
What a grand lady! Dale began her earthly journey August 29, 1938 in Crockett, Texas, born to Ollie Wilburn and Ruth (Vaughan) Patton Harrison. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 1, 2022 surrounded by loved ones in Jermyn. She was a Baptist and a member of First Baptist Church of Diboll. She was known as Aunt Pete to family, Dale to close friends, and Mrs. Grantham to Diboll. About 30 years ago she ascended to the title of “Nanny”. When her first grandchild was born, one would have thought she won the lottery. In her mind, she did. She was blessed with four grandchildren and if you were around Nanny you were going to hear about them. Without looking up the records, let’s just say that Mrs. Grantham “ran” the Diboll Junior High School for a number of generations (45 years). She was the go-to person to ask, “who belonged to who”. She knew every student by name. As with any CEO, she even had her own private parking space at the school. She will be dearly missed by family and the Diboll Community.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Terry Grantham; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and David Crager of Jermyn, Tina and Rayburn Hance of Lufkin, Marty and Steve Seale of Jasper; grandchildren, Marshall Hance and partner Brittany Feeney of Dallas, Morgan Hance of Hudson, Maggie Seale of Houston, Anna Seale of Houston, Lauren and Hunter Cole of College Station, and Emily Seale of Highland Park; and great-granddaughter, Kingslee Cole. She is also survived by dear friends, Joyce Treadway and Geneva Ard, both of Diboll; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Geneva and Russell Marks; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Knox
Bowman; brother, James Patton and sister-in-law, Gladys Patton Mettlen; niece, Benita Bowman; nephew, David Bowman; great-nieces, Jennifer Bowman and Telisha Patton; great-nephews, Homer Calvin Patton and Hunter Tobias; and childhood friend, Jo Ann Minton Ivey Grigson.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Hance, Morgan Hance, Doyle Crager, Corry Crager, Lewis Ivey, Irvin McWilliams, and Randy Bridges.
Honorary pallbearers are Pat Marks, Danny Bowman, John Bowman, Archie Patton, James Patton, and Homer Patton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or the Diboll High School Alumni Association, c/o Fran Rich McClain, 909 S. Meadows Drive, Diboll, Texas 75941.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.