Funeral services for Travis Pinkney Fuller, 81, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jennifer Lantis and Reverend Jack Knox officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Mr. Fuller was born October 10, 1940 to DeWitt Travis Fuller and Ola Johnson Fuller in San Augustine County, Texas and the family came home to Angelina County not long after that. Mr. Fuller was a lifelong resident of Hudson in Angelina County. Travis graduated with the Hudson High School Class of 1959. He met a beautiful drive-in carhop in the fall of 1959 who turned out to be the love of his life, Emily Gayle Stanbery. Travis and Gayle married in June of 1960. Starting in 1961, they became proud parents of a son and two daughters. Mr. Fuller held various jobs in his early working life, then became a very successful entrepreneur. He founded and owned three different businesses. Travis and his brother began Fuller's Repair Service around 1969. When they tired of working on appliances and air conditioners, they decided to make good use of the family land and in the early 1970s opened Pine Acres Trailer Park. In 1980, Travis and his son Dwayne entered into a partnership selling salvaged vehicles for insurance companies via auction and Lufkin Salvage Pool was born. With Gayle working alongside them, the business grew and they were joined by Travis' son-in-law, Ben Anderson in 1986. The company was so successful that Travis and Dwayne were able to sell it in 1994 to an international vehicle salvage auction corporation. Travis and Gayle then enjoyed many years traveling the United States in their RV. Over the years, Travis loaned countless people money for education, to help get out of debt, and to help them get "a start in life". So many lives have been made better through his willingness to help. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will forever keep him in their hearts. He always said, "the best asset you have is yourself!" Mr. Fuller was a member and attended First Christian Church in Lufkin for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Gayle Fuller of Hudson; children and their spouses, Teresa and Ben Anderson of Hudson, Dwayne and Charlynn Fuller of Hallsville, Tamara and Mike Day of Brooks, Georgia; grandchildren and spouses, Kristen Anderson Taylor and Bradley Taylor, Aaron and Catherine (Katie) Anderson, Nathan and Charlene Fuller, Nicholas Fuller, Nolan and Tatum Fuller, Tyler Day, Tristian Day; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lucy, Adilynn, Travis, Ellison, Evelyn; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Doyle "Bully" Fuller.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Fuller's grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Lunsford, Sonny Holmes, and Tracy Schorry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vivian Ezelle Johnson Scholarship at Angelina College, 3500 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901; Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904; or First Christian Church Lufkin, 1300 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901. The scholarship was endowed by Mr. Fuller's aunt and is awarded to students with disabilities who are pursing higher education.
The family wishes to thank Hospice in the Pines and Visiting Angels for the kindness and care of Mr. Fuller.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
