Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Mullins, 80, of Pollok will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley and Brother James Kitchens officiating. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mrs. Mullins was born April 5, 1942 in Houston, Texas to the late Ida Lee (Conn) Smith and Morris Donald Parker, and died Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. She had resided in Pollok for 52 years and retired from the Zeleskey Law Firm. Mrs. Mullins was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, John Mullins of Pollok; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Keith Bickley, Sharon Mullins, and Darla and Brian Ponson, all of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Kori and Eric Isbell, Keri and Adam Ditsworth, SSG Kevin and Salena Bickley, Joshua and Melissa Pike, Ashley and Colt Bumstead, and Blake and Kourtney Ponson; great-grandchildren, John, Allison and Travis Isbell, Jace, Jacob and Katie Ditsworth, Alayna and Kenzie Bickley, Kason, Kelton and Kienon Pike, Caleb and Abby Bumstead, and Lainey Ponson; sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy Epperly of Yakima, WA, and Debbie and Kenneth Allen of Splendora; brother, Ronnie Smith of Splendora; brother-in-law, Oscar Lee Mullins of Trinity; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jessie Smith; and brother, Larry Smith.
Pallbearers will be SSG Kevin Bickley, Josh Pike, John Isbell, Travis Isbell, Jace Ditsworth, Eric Isbell, Caleb Bumstead, and Blake Ponson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
