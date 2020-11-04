Leroy Garner
Funeral services for Leroy Garner, 85, of Pollok, Tx will be held Friday, November 6 at 12:00 noon at All Families Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Charles Walls officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in All Families Mortuary Chapel, 1221 Abney Avenue, Lufkin, Tx, 75904. Due to COVID-19 protocol the funeral is limited to immediate family and close friends.
Born March 26, 1935, in Sand Hill, Texas to R.T. and Lou Eva Teal Garner, the second of eleven children. His dad moved them to Shawnee Switch, now known as Shawnee Prairie at a young age, later relocating to Huntington. Leroy attended school in Huntington until his family moved to Cedar Grove, TX.
His determination to work and be of service is reflected in the life he has lived. He worked at Angelina Hardwood and was hired in 1963 by Lufkin Industries. He worked there until his retirement on April 1, 1988.
During this time, Leroy married Bernestine Denman. To this union, three children were born Darrell, Dianne, and Delisa. The family moved to the Pollok community over 50 years ago, joined New Center Prospect Baptist Church and he served as a Deacon. He was one of the founding Deacons for the buildings being used today. He was responsible for financial oversight, building renovations and repairs, long time Sunday school superintendent and other roles as needed.
During his active years of work, Leroy worked more than one job. He was a carpenter, electrician, and general repairman. Some people thought that was his full-time job. He also was a barber, lead a Boy Scout troop, coached a baseball team as well as helping others in the community. He was the first African American to serve on Central ISD school board, a reserve deputy, and a founding member of Pollok-Redtown water supply to bring water into the community.
In 1995, Leroy was one of seven blacks that fought for 15 years to successfully win a lawsuit against Lufkin Industries for discrimination in hiring and promoting blacks in supervisory and upper management jobs. After multiple appeals and extensive trials and other proceedings, the plaintiffs won a favorable judgement on their behalf and of other employees at Lufkin Industries.
Leroy was an exceptionally great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. On Oct. 31,2020 he departed this life in Pollok, TX.
His wife of 60 years, Bernestine Garner, Children, Darrell Garner (Margaret) of Dallas, Dianne Garner Henley (Steve) of Dallas, DeLisa Garner of Dallas. Grandchildren, Carlotta Garner of Dallas, Jordan McArthur of San Antonio, Lauren Henley of Dallas. Three Great Grandchildren. Siblings, Willie Garner (Blanche) of St. Louis, El Catheryn Parks of Lufkin, Katherine Smith of St. Louis, Wesley Garner of Houston, Charles Garner of Lufkin, Ulysses Garner (Lillie) of Lufkin, Johnny Garner, (Billie) of Lufkin, Virginia Sowell of Houston. A wealth of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers, Joseph Garner, L.C. Garner.
