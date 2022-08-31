Geno Stevens
Graveside services with military honors for Geno Stevens, 72, of Diboll will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in the Pirtle Cemetery in Cushing with Pastor David Hunt and Pastor Justin Bullard officiating.
Mr. Stevens was born April 5, 1950 in Kearney, Nebraska to the late Jeanne (Day) and Glen Stevens, and died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence.
Geno chose April 1, April Fool’s Day, to marry his love, Di Wade, and they enjoyed 25 years together.
He was a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church.
Geno served his country in the United States Navy from 1969-73 during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his time in the military, he moved to Lufkin, Texas. He was passionate about his job at Crown Colony Country Club where he was employed for years and served as Maintenance Contractor for 18 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time from work and was the self-titled “King of Hog Trapping.” He proudly told people every day that he was “sweet and innocent” and could prove it because it was written on his coffee cup.
Other family includes his children, Tiffany and Curtis Messer, Shawn and Cheryl Harrison, stepsons, Rodney and Cash Seaman, grandchildren, Austin Kononchuk, Hannah and Jose Frias, Branson Kononchuk, Taylor Alvis, Halle Harrison, Riley Harrison, all of Lufkin; siblings, Glen and Joanne Stevens, LeRoy and Peg Stevens, Helen Stevens, Donna and Raymond Williams, all of Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donovan Sartor; brother, Joe Stevens; and sister, Sharon Hill.
Pallbearers will be Austin Kononchuk, Branson Kononchuk, Rodney Seaman, Cash Seaman, Timothy Seaman, and Luke Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Conlen Jones and Arthur Flowers.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Hospice in the Pines and Heart to Heart hospice for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Eastview United Pentecostal Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
