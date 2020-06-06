Lois C. Hutson
Mrs. Lois C. Hutson, 92, a life-time resident of Lufkin, Texas joined her heavenly father and her beloved husband, Robert on Tuesday June 2, 2020 after a brief illness at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital. She was surrounded by her four children.
Lois was born on October 29, 1927 in Lufkin. She married Robert B. Hutson, whom she adored, and together they raised four children. For 20 years, Lois worked at Lufkin Federal Savings and Loan as an Administrative Assistant. She was an active member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church for most of her adult life, serving her community and creating a multitude of close friendships. Lois had been a resident of PineCrest Retirement Community for the past five years where she will lovingly be remembered as the grand dame of Bingo, which she played with gusto. Lois had a feisty spirit but relished much in the beauty of nature. Her roses were a source of pride and she genuinely enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, talking sports, puzzles, and deer hunting at the Hutson family camp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and grandson, Cody Ryan Hutson and is survived by four children, Don Hutson and his wife, Debra; Kathy Hutson and Laurie Brown; Jimmie Hutson; and Annette Blake and her husband, Brian, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous others.
She was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Garden of Memories Memorial Park on Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Lois’ caretakers including Trina Mantilla, the staff at PineCrest Retirement Community and Hospice of the Pines who cared for their mother with love and compassion.
