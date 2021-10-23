Billy Ray Fitzgerald
Funeral services for Billy Ray Fitzgerald, 64, of Lufkin will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Fitzgerald was born November 30, 1956 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Elizabeth (Stewart) and Jackson Maston Fitzgerald, and died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Fitzgerald had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He was employed with Lufkin-Conroe Telephone Exchange as a Service Technician for 45 years. He loved the Lord, his wife and family, and was most proud of his children. He particularly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball. Mr. Fitzgerald was a faithful member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Hughes Fitzgerald of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Jacob and Micaela Fitzgerald, Wade and Morgan Fitzgerald, all of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Colby Allen of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brendan Fitzgerald, Samuel Fitzgerald, Reece Fitzgerald, Grant Fitzgerald, Tatum Fitzgerald, Anniston Allen; sisters, Della Lumpkin and husband Billy, Janette Wilkinson, Mittie Mills, all of Lufkin; brother, Jimmy Fitzgerald and wife Kathy of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Jack Hughes and wife Susan of Lavon; sister-in-law, Sandi Teer and husband Gary of New Braunfels; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chris “Buck” Fitzgerald, Calvin “Dinky” Fitzgerald; sisters, Jo Ann Wisbey, Kathryn Judd; and brother-in-law, H.M. “Wick” Wilkinson.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hughes, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Wayne Haglund, Billy Lumpkin, Billy Lumpkin, Jr., Johnny Mills, Raymond Wisbey, and Matthew Wilkinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brendan Fitzgerald, Samuel Fitzgerald, Reece Fitzgerald, and Grant Fitzgerald.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Alzheimer’s Association, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family would like to express special thanks to Margaret Mahoney and Dr. Joseph Koch for their attentive care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
