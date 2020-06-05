Barbara J. Carroll
Services for Barbara J. Carroll, 79, of Huntington, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the McKindree Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Carroll was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Texarkana and died June 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Travis E. Gossett
Services for Travis E. Gossett, 79, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Gossett was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Fastrill and died June 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Clovis R. Henson
Services for Clovis R. Henson, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Henson died June 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ruth Juanita Sanders
Services for Ruth Juanita Sanders, 88, of Zavalla, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Sanders died June 4, 2020, in Zavalla.
Carl Lavell Watts
Services for Carl Lavell Watts, 85, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Watts died June 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jacoby Wheeler
Services for Jacoby Wheeler, 43, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Mr. Wheeler was born May 21, 1977, in Lufkin, and died May 31, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
