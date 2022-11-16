Memorial services for Diana Rodriguez, 66, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Spenser officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Diana was born January 19, 1956 in Uvalde, Texas and passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at a Houston Hospital.
Diana enjoyed listening to music, and she also enjoyed planting and having a garden. Diana enjoyed traveling, she just couldn’t keep still. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include daughters, Juanita Espinoza of Lufkin, Yesenia Castano of Lufkin; son, Manuel Castano of Lufkin; grandsons, Eric Espinoza, Daniel Espinoza, Adrian Espinoza and Anthony Castano all of Lufkin; granddaughters, Crystal Morones of Lufkin, Ashley Castano and Jocelyn Castano both of Lufkin; great granddaughters, Analisa Morones, Madelyn Morones; great grandson, Fabian J. Morones; sister, Maria Teresa Ortiz; brothers, Jesus Ortiz, Ramon Ortiz, and Carlos A. Ortiz. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Minerva Garza and Ramon Ortiz; sister, Norma Graciela Ortiz.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
