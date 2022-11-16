Gipson square 0413

Memorial services for Diana Rodriguez, 66, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Spenser officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Diana was born January 19, 1956 in Uvalde, Texas and passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at a Houston Hospital.