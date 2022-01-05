Thomas Harmon Moore Jan 5, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Harmon MooreServices for Thomas Harmon Moore, 84, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Moore died Monday, January 3, 2022 in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Harmon Moore Lufkin Funeral Home Pend Director Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIt's a boy! Diboll woman gives birth to Angelina County’s first baby of 2022Grand jury indicts Lufkin man for stalking ex-wifePolice arrest Lufkin man in connection to Turtle Creek, Gaslight burglariesSex assault a common crime, yet one most commonly unreportedNo. 1 story of the year: Murders, homicides dominate headlines during violent 2021Winter temperatures arriving in Angelina County tonightGrand jury indicts Huntington man for paddling childGetting a read on 2022: Local psychic shares advice, outlook for upcoming yearPOLICE REPORTS: Lufkin police: Co-worker punches, throws chicken at womanDid you feel it? Light earthquake reported near airport Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
