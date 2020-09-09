Doris (Anderson) Du Bose
On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Doris (Anderson) Du Bose, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at age 92 at her home in Harker Heights, TX.
Doris was born on October 7, 1927 to Richard and Beulah (Mullens) Anderson of Burke, Texas. After graduating from Lufkin High School, she attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College for two years before marrying C. B. Du Bose (a life-long acquaintance, also of Burke) in 1947.
In 1954, Doris and C. B. bought a community grocery store in Beulah and operated it for about 30 years. Though she didn’t “take” to the job, at first, she grew to love the store and the many customers (friends) who returned her and C. B.’s love. She, C. B., and the store were vibrant parts of the community.
Doris was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, and her steadfast faith was evident in the way she lived her life. Her faith made her strong inside. When C. B. lost his feet in a tractor accident, she was his nurse, cheerleader, and comforter. With her help, and his own strength and determination, he again walked, with the aid of prostheses.
Doris was preceded in death by C. B. and siblings Louise Stockwell, James Anderson, and Helen Holcomb.
She is survived by her children, Elaine Stark (& Barry) and Thomas Du Bose; a sister-in-law, Ruby Anderson; grandchildren, Cameron Stark and Shannon Foster (& Patrick); great-grandchildren, Angelisa Stark and Robert Foster; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her hobbies were drinking coffee and watching wildlife—preferably, together, while sitting on a porch or in front of a window. She never wanted anyone to make a pot of coffee just for her, but she was not one to turn down a cup already made!
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, September 12, at Pine Grove Baptist Church cemetery. It is requested that attendees wear masks. Memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church (5632 FM 1818, Diboll, TX 75941).
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.