Terry Don Cutler
Graveside services for Terry Don Cutler, 54, of Hudson will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Old Union Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Kolk officiating.
Mr. Cutler was born May 13, 1966 in Lufkin to the late Jane L. (Skelton) and Donald Ray Cutler, and died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Cutler was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and worked in Maintenance for the Texas Department of Corrections in Diboll. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and Cross Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Noah and Mellisa Cutler, Eli Cutler and fiancèe Jordan Johnston; sister and brother-in-law, Renea’ and Terry Haney of Hudson; special cousin, Jay Don and Dona Bailey of Wells; special friend, Richard Lee Ferguson of Trinity; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Don Bailey, Noah Cutler, Eli Cutler, Richard Lee Ferguson, Michael Parrish, and Donny English.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.