Gladys Weems
Services for Gladys Weems will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Clawson Assembly of God, with Pastor Kevin Poage officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 9:30 until service time Monday at the church.
Mrs. Weems was born August 23, 1924 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Fannie L. (Dunn) and Willie T. Jones. She passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Terrell, Texas at the age of 95 years and ten months.
Mrs. Weems was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She married Jim Weems in 1939 and resided in Lufkin until December 2019. She was a member of Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include her two sons, Jimmie Weems and wife Anita of Terrell and Byford Weems and wife Elaine of Lufkin; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weems was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Roy Weems; and one grandson, Bill Weems.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Collard, Christian Collard, Joshua Poage, Gem Weems, James Weems and Ron Burke.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
