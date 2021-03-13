Dorothy Mae (Tims) Weisinger
Graveside services for Dorothy Mae (Tims) Weisinger, 87, of Diboll will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll, with Rev. Blackie Cranford officiating.
Dorothy was born August 4, 1933 in Lufkin to the late Georgia (Williams) and Hugh Tims Sr. and passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at a local hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved sewing and reading. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Diboll.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Junious Weisinger of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Weisinger of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Eddie Horton of Diboll; grandchild, Leslea Williams of Diboll; great grandchildren, Samantha and Katie Williams of Diboll; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Hamby of Bentonville, Ark; sister-in-law, Barbara Tims of Georgetown, SC.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Hugh Tims Jr.
The family wishes to thank Trinity Mission Nursing Home in Diboll for their care of Dorothy.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
