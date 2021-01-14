Graveside service for Arthur Odell Murdock Sr. were held January 3, 2021, in Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Murdock was born December 28, 1955 to late Robert Murdock and Aileen Huggins and died December 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hubbard Murdock; daughters, Emily and Desiree; sons, Arthur Jr., Cameron and Brandon. Sisters, Terrie Snead, Jerrie Aguilar, Melva Jones and Teressa Holly. Brothers, Daniel Hill, Matthew Hill and Bobby Murdock; other relatives and a host of friends.
Mr. Murdock, was preceded in death by his parents; son Eric Murdock, his maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Katrinka Lindsey; brother, Frank Hill Jr.
