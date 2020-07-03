Tonia Renee Montes
Funeral services for Tonia Renee Montes, 54, of Lufkin will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brad Flurry officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mrs. Montes was born July 26, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas to Clarine (Garlington) and the late Vernon Nuel Havard, and died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Montes was a life-long resident of Lufkin and was a 1983 Lufkin High School graduate. She worked as a Health Care Aide at The Burke Center and Lufkin State School. She loved to shop and was a perfectionist, especially when it came to her clothing. She was most proud of being a stay-at-home mom for the last 19 years. She and Tanner spent much time together and most recently she particularly enjoyed their working out at the gym together. She was a people person who lived a full, enjoyable life. Mrs. Montes was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Dale “Pat” Montes of Lufkin; son, Tanner Montes of Lufkin; stepsons, Eric Montes and wife Stephanie, Jeremy Montes and wife Laura, Cody Montes and wife Amber, all of Lufkin; mother, Clarine Havard of Lufkin; sisters, Regina Barrett of Huntington, Rita Fancher of Lufkin; Rhonda Woodward of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Genevia McDonald of Lufkin; brothers-in-law, Chris Montes and wife Theresa of Beaumont, Jason Montes and wife Suzette of Hudson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law, Gary Woodward.
Pallbearers will be Cody Montes, Eric Montes, Briceton Flurry, Larry Garlington, Bryan Smith, and Andrew Day.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carson Barrett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
