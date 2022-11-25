Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

A visitation for Linda Louise (Allen) White, 76, of Milam will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.

Mrs. White was born August 6, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Odiebell (Jumper) and John C. Allen, and died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in a local hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you