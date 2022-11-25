A visitation for Linda Louise (Allen) White, 76, of Milam will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. White was born August 6, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Odiebell (Jumper) and John C. Allen, and died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. White was a graduate of Central High School. She worked for Hudson ISD as a Teacher’s Aide for special needs children, retiring after 20 years. She loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in the yard. She loved to cook for her family and friends. It was a toss-up between her sweet potato pie and banana nut bread which was the favorite. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Willard T. White of Milam; son, Henry “Gene” Brasher and wife Hope of Burke; stepdaughter, Kirshania Michelle Sowell and husband Frank of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Kaden Lane Brasher, Kaylee Sowell, Collin Sowell; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Delisa K. Allen of Goat Hill; nephews, Lee Wes Allen and wife Desirae, J.C. Allen, Todd Miller and wife Stacie; niece, Carrol Durett and husband Kenneth; uncle, Clifton Jumper; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Allen Miller; and grandson, Zachary Blake Brasher.
