Byford Linwood Flurry
Funeral services for Byford Linwood Flurry, 74, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Gary Forrest and Brother Robert Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mr. Flurry was born November 17, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Alice Marie (Baker) and Wiley D. Flurry, and died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Flurry was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and retired as an electrician from Ludco, Inc. in Nacogdoches. He was a member of First Ora Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Patrick Rowley; granddaughters, Erin Rowley and Emily Rowley; Brothers, Robert and Glen Flurry, Sister-in-law, Paula Flurry; nieces and husbands, Susan and Gary Forrest, Libby and Lewis Sapp, and Bonnie and Randy Martin; nephews and wife, Brad and Liz Flurry and Brian Flurry; and lifelong friend, Faith Bollier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Betty Flurry; and companion, Rita Weir.
Pallbearers: Blake Powers, Luke Martin, Randy Martin, Lewis Sapp, Jacob Sapp, and Gary Litton.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
