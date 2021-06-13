Doris Vernell Havard
Funeral services for Doris Vernell Havard, 84, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow in Tom Havard Cemetery.
Mrs. Havard was born June 16, 1936 in Angelina County, Texas, the daughter of the late Isabel (Hollingsworth) and Casper Harris. She died Friday, June 11, 2021 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Mrs. Havard grew up in the Saron Community and had resided in Angelina County all her life. She was a 1955 graduate of Zavalla High School and also attended Pineywoods Business College and Angelina College. Mrs. Havard was a Certified Nurses’ Aide and had worked at both Memorial Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Mrs. Havard grew up attending the United Pentecostal Church in Saron. She also had attended the First Assembly of God Church in Lufkin and the Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ in Huntington. She was a caring and loving person, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Charles Havard of Lufkin; sons, Stacey Boykin of Lufkin, Jon Crain of Huntington, Michael Havard of Lufkin, Kevin Havard of Huntington, and Patrick Havard and wife Becky of Huntington; daughters, Cherie’ Coulson and husband Andy of Austin, Connie Carney and partner Jon McClain of Lufkin; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; lifelong friends, Nina Burgess of Nederland and Peggy Dunn of Milan; nieces, Lois Windham of Saron, Sherlyn Powell of Lufkin, Melissa Harris of Zavalla; and nephews, Bobby Harris of Lufkin and Troy Day of Florida.
Mrs. Havard was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Wayne Boykin, Michael Boykin, Shane Boykin; brother, C B Harris; and sisters, Julie Fridell, Opal Day, Zula Smith, Ola Ross.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Windham, Tyler Windham, Darryl Day, Jeff Shives, Wayne Weeks and Cye Wilson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon before the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.