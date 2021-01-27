Bruce T. Silvey
Bruce T. Silvey, 68, died on January 24, 2021. He will be missed by his family and all who loved and depended on him as husband, father, and grandfather, affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Snaps”. This man loved to laugh, and his family has decided that the most appropriate way to commemorate his life was through humor:
The smartest man in the world has passed away. Bruce Tyrone Silvey was born on a very pleasant Midwestern day in Illinois on March 30,1952 and died on a beautiful, sunny, chilly winter day in Jamaica Beach, Texas on January 24, 2021. The dates of the birth and death of this great man are not nearly as relevant, however, as all the days and nights in between, a life that he lived to the fullest. Bruce’s specialty was his intellectual gift of useless trivia, and he was always happy to demonstrate that fact. He also had a tremendous gift for cooking. Many of his friends and family will undoubtedly go hungry here on earth now that Bruce is cooking things up in heaven. You had all better learn to cook.
Bruce’s humor was as dry as it was sarcastic, and it was always totally irreverent. He particularly loved to share jokes that were ‘too soon’. It is only right and proper that his obituary would fit into that category.
Bruce worked for the United States Forest Service for over 40 years where he was clearly indispensable, but his exact position remains a mystery.
Bruce is survived by his beautiful bride of 48 years, Lark Silvey; his favorite daughter Savannah Holik and his favorite son-in-law David Holik, and their children Brooklyn, Landon, and Holden of Bullard, Texas; and his favorite son David Silvey, and his children Katelyn, David II, and Ashley, of College Station, Texas; and his favorite brother Paul Silvey, who was born to his parents, even knowing that they had already had the perfect child.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that family and friends who loved Bruce encourage each other by the telling of irreverent jokes and by performing unsolicited and unexpected acts of kindness for some poor soul who needs it. In that way Bruce Silvey will be remembered and honored.
Celebration of Life to be determined.
