Greyson Conor Dearing
Graveside services for Greyson Conor Dearing, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. today at Largent Cemetery. Greyson was born and died April 29, 2021, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Gary Matthew 'Matt' Dowdy
Services for Gary Matthew “Matt” Dowdy, 44, of Burke, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Ratcliff. Matt was born Nov. 29, 1976, in Lufkin and died May 2, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Aristeo 'Tello' Segura
Services for Aristeo 'Tello' Segura, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Segura was born April 26, 1958, in Mexico City and died May 3, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Joan Gail Wisnoski
Graveside services for Joan Gail Wisnoski, 68, of The Woodlands, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hebron Cemetery. Joan was born March 24, 1953, in Houston and died May 3, 2021, in The Woodlands. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
