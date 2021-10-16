Graveside services for Frankie Jean Oberlechner, 78, of Burke, will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Largent Cemetery with Bobby Oberlechner and John Prokop officiating.
Ms. Oberlechner was born July 12, 1943, in Bakersfield, California, to Cecil Frank Lollis and Tiny Hazel Lollis, and died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Oberlechner began her career working in real estate and then went on to become a nurse, specializing in wound care for home health. After she retired, she decided to return to college for her Bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. And then went on to earn a Master’s degree in Public Health, MPH.
Ms. Oberlechner is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Joe Oberlechner, Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth Oberlechner of La Marque, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kara Ann and Robert Mettlen of Conroe, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Tanya Annette and Michael Oliver of Lumberton, TX; grandchildren, Javin Oberlechner, Kaleena Mayo, Brett Oberlechner, Nathan Alexander, Colton Murray, Karabeth Coursey, Kyle Alexander, Candice Burch, Kenneth Burch, Jr., John Burch, Nathan Gilbert, Nick Gilbert, and Tiffany Smith; numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Gilbert; and all of her siblings.
