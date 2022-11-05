Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Helen Clarice (Collmorgen) McCarty

Funeral services for Helen Clarice McCarty of Redland will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Fant and Charles Yates officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Carroway Family Reception Room immediately following graveside services.