Services for Mary (Bunny) Fougeron, 81, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Captains Cavon and Jenifer Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Fougeron was born April 15, 1939 in Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Anna (Deluca) and William Dow Lennox. She passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Fougeron was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and mother-in-law, as well as a homemaker. She enjoyed walking and reading and loved her dogs. She also enjoyed volunteering at her church.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Comeaux and husband David of Redchute, Louisiana, Angela Napier and fiancé Leroy of Hudson, Peggy Fuentes of Shertz, Donna Slater and husband James of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Kelly Gomez and fiancé Reese of Magnolia; sons, Andrew Joel Elliott of Lufkin and Jason Fougeron and wife Lucy of Hudson; sisters, Linda Price and husband Richie of Fort Myers, Florida and Alice Desiderato of Staten Island, New York; brothers, Charles Lennox of Staten Island, New York and Harold Lennox of Lufkin; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fougeron was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Elliott; and son-in-law, Bobby Napier.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.