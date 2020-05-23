Danny Less Burns, “Papa”, “My Superman”, was born October 12, 1951 in Carthage, TX and passed on May 19, 2020 at his home in Huntington, TX.
Danny loved his family above all. He loved to ride his Harleys and spend time with his Grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve “Gina” Burns, of Huntington TX, daughter and Son-in-law Carrie and Randy Alexander, grandson Reese Alexander all of Midlothian, TX. Daughter and Son-in-law Tiffany and Lanny Walton, grandchildren Marissa, Jacob and GraceAnne of Huntington, TX. Son and daughter-in-law Curtis and Shae Kolojaco, grandchildren Carlie and Case of Huntington, TX. Daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Seth Anthony, grandchildren Wyatt, Brennen, and Allison of Hudson, TX.
Sister Betty Ruth Burns of Gary, TX. Brother and sister-in-law Donnie and Christine Burns of Carthage, TX. Brother David Burns of Kerens, TX, Brother and sister-in-law Darrell “Bo” and Annie Burns of Kerens, TX, sister Angela Ellis of Gary, TX. Sister and brother-in-law Chantel and Octavian Allen of Carthage, TX. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents Earnest “Sonny” Lee and Gladney Burns, and Brother Dennis Lee Burns all of Gary, TX.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 pm at Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church. 14792 FM 1818 @ FM 844, Huntington, TX with Brother Johnny Bird officiating.
