Aristeo “Tello” Segura
Funeral services for Aristeo “Tello” Segura, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Treviño officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Segura was born April 26, 1958 in Mexico City, Mexico, to Aristeo Segura and Esther (Piña) Segura and died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Segura was a member at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin for 35 years. He loved to play the guitar at church, at home, or anywhere that he could. Mr. Segura enjoyed spending time with his family and going to church.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Aurelia Segura of Lufkin; son, Gerardo Segura of Lufkin; daughter, Marianna Gonzales of North Caroline; step-son, Ernesto Rodriguez of Rio Verde, SLP, Mexico; granddaughters, Raquel Padilla, Elexis Gonzales, Lilly Gonzales, and Anaiz Gonzales; sisters, Lupe Segura, Esther Segura, Carmen Avila, Araceli Segura, and Juanita Segura; brothers, Miguel Angel Segura, Salvador Segura, and Juan Carlos Segura; sister-in-law, Brenda Segura; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Segura was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Antonio Segura, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Gerardo Segura, Antonio Segura, Jr., Adrian Segura, Salvador Segura, Juan Carlos Segura, and Eddie Rocha.
Honorary pallbearer will be Antonio Segura, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
