Funeral services for James Vernon Holloway, 86, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Holloway was born May 26, 1935 in Huntington, Texas to the late Dorothy Mae (Babb) and Matt Holloway, and died Friday, February 4, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Holloway resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Champion International for 26 years, then Albany International for another 20 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Helen (Reynolds) Holloway of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Perry and Kay Holloway of Brookeland and Steve Holloway of Lufkin; grandsons and wives, Jamie and Jordan Holloway, Matt and Lace Holloway; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grayton, and Charlie Maxine Holloway; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Nelda and Lloyd Cook.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cook, David Cook, Mark Cook, Benton Reynolds, Matt Holloway, and Jamie Holloway.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
