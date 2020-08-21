Ronnie Truett
Funeral services for Ronnie Truett, 75, of Crosby will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his nephew, Brother Jackson Colwell, officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mr. Truett was born April 30, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Rossie B. (Boone) and H.N. Truett, and died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Truett retired from First Transit in Houston where he was the Parts Room Manager. He was a Mason with the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147 A.F. & A.M. Mr. Truett was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia (Arthur) Truett of Crosby; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Dana Truett of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughter and son-in-law, Jane Beth and Rocky Dewitt of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren and spouses, Brenna Truett of El Dorado, Arkansas, Aaron Truett of Summerset, Pennsylvania, Jessica and Chris Allen of Birmingham, Alabama, Jonathan and Sara Dewitt of Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Lane Allen, Bethany Allen, Emily Anne Allen, all of Birmingham, Alabama, Eva Dewitt, and Audrey Dewitt, both of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Sarah Colwell of Huntington; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Wallace and Martha Arthur of Crosby and Edward Arthur of Florida; sister-in-law, Anne Hilliard of Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Baby Rhonda; sister, Peggy Rice; brother, Kenneth “Clabber” Truett; and sister-in-law, Patsy Arthur.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Colwell, David Flowers, Cody Truett, Justin McDonald, Mark Rogers, and Steven Monday.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
