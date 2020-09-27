Opal Irene (Harris) Day, 97, of the Saron Community, went to live with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1923 in Angelina County to Casper and Isabelle (Hollingsworth) Harris.
Mrs. Day was a homemaker and loved cooking for her family, quilting, sewing and listening to Gospel music. She was a member of Saron United Pentecostal Church and lived in the Saron Community most of her life.
Opal is survived by her daughter, Lois Windham; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Sunny Day; sister and brother-in-law, Vernell and Charles Havard; 16 grandkids; 27 great-grandkids; 5 great-great grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Raybon Day; son and daughter-in-law, Ernest and Ruthie Day; son-in-law, Wayne Windham; grandson, Aaron Windham; sisters, Julie Fridell, Zula Smith and Ola Ross; and brother, C B Harris.
Pallbearers will be Dewey Windham, Adrian Windham, Darryl Day, Eric Day, Cody Day and Hugh Windham.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Opal’s family would like to express our greatest thanks to Amanda Allen with Heart to Heart Hospice for all her dedication, care and support.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ronnie Frankens, Bro. Larry Thornhill, and Bro. Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.