Funeral services with military honors for Gary Neal Hurley, 80, of Diboll will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Diboll with Pastor David Goodwin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hurley was born November 1, 1940 in Minden, Louisiana to the late Dorothy (Nation) and Alwyn Doyle Hurley, and died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hurley resided in Diboll most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962 aboard the USS Forrestal (CV-59) and retired from Temple-Inland following more than 40 years employment. He loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest joy was watching his sons and grandchildren playing sports and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Hurley loved his church, First United Methodist Church Diboll, and served on numerous boards and committees.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nita Hurley of Diboll; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Celsa Hurley and Colin Neal Hurley, all of Diboll; grandchildren and spouse, Reagan and Nate Barrigan, Sydney Hurley, Kevin Hurley, Jr., Chandlyr McGaughey and Eli McGaughey; great-grandchildren, Alaska Barrigan, Asher Smith and Korbyn Tyer; sister, Waurynne Neely of Springhill, Louisiana; niece, Brenda Grissom of Springhill, Louisiana; and nephews, Keith Welch of Oklahoma and Randy Gill of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Robert and Rita Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Diboll Building Fund, P.O. Box 412, Diboll, Texas 75941.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
