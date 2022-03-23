We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord- 2 Corinthians 5:8 NKJV.
Our sweet Momma closed her eyes and opened them to the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 22, 2022.
On May 23, 1938, Melba J. (Ainsworth) Anthony was born to Granny and Papa (Florence (Winthrop) and F. L. Ainsworth. She was the fourth of seven children and the first girl in her family. She was a Lufkin Panther graduating in the Class of 1956. While working at the Lufkin Telephone Office, she met Airman Robert R. Anthony. They married in 1960 and eventually made Lufkin their home and raising six children.
Our Momma was known for her simplicity and pure heart, which was evident thru her love of her family and friends. Hands down, she was the best cook, whether it was fried chicken, tacos or breakfast. Many called her Sister, Honey, Aunt Sister and Granny Mel. Throughout her life, Momma enjoyed listening to the Gospel and the music the Gospel provided. She was always up for a road or air trip.
Momma’s legacy will live on thru her surviving children; Guy Anthony, Darla Havard, JaNelle Anthony, Belinda Clark, Tanya (Rickey) Martin and Randy (Theresa) Anthony. Grandchildren; Patric (Gwen) Fox, Kristin (Willie) Limbrick, Kyle (Amanda) Anthony, Seth (Jessica) Anthony, Derek Davis, James Havard, Caleb (Amanda) Anthony, Tyler Clark and Jamie Smith; 12 great grandchildren, brother Travis (Johnnie Ruth), sister Betty Riley, sisters-in-law, Joyce Ainsworth and Rosie Anthony and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Momma was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Robert; grandsons, Paul Davis and Zayne Anthony; parents; brothers, Chuck (Nadine) Ainsworth, Thomas Ray Ainsworth, Gary Ainsworth; sister, Helen (Gordon) Bryan; and nephew Tommy Ainsworth.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Anthony, Seth Anthony, Tyler Clark, Cody Gregory, Jacob Gregory, Clay Ainsworth and Collin Brookshire. Honorary pallbearers will be Bart Riley, Mark Bryan, and Carl Bryan.
The family would like to thank special friends, Betty Wallace and Karen Bryan for their care of Momma during her health crisis.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
