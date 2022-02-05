Barbara Faye Yarbrough “Barbie”, of Apple Springs, was born on September 8, 1957, to Jimmy Franklin and Gloria Jeanette (Morgan) Yarbrough in Rankin, Texas and passed away peacefully to her eternal home in heaven on January 31, 2022, at the age of 64 years in Apple Springs, Texas.
Barbie loved to visit with family and friends, especially her children, and grandchildren. Barbie always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and working out in her yard. She also enjoyed going to church with her family at Calvary Temple Church of Groveton when her health would allow her. Barbie graduated from Hudson High School. Barbie never met a stranger; she always had that infectious smile on her beautiful face.
“Barbie” is survived by her loving mother: Gloria Yarbrough of Apple Springs; loving daughter: Kacie Carpenter of Apple Springs; loving son: Kristopher Carpenter of Apple Springs; Grandchildren: Tristan Turner, Danielle Carpenter, Rylan Carpenter, Harlon Carpenter; daughter in law: Sasha Clonts; sister: Jeanette and husband, Lonnie Vallance of Apple Springs; brother: Arthur Yarbrough and wife, Sharlene of Groveton; sister: Anna and husband, Stacy of Apple Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends also survive.
Barbie is preceded in death by her father: Jimmy Franklin Yarbrough; nannie: Evelyn Morgan; papa: Arthur Morgan; uncle: Jim Kirkendell.
The family welcomed visitors Friday, February 4, 2022, from 1:00p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church in Groveton.
www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
